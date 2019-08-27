Share:

KARACHI - Sindh Minister for Industries and Commerce and Cooperative Department Jam Ikram Ullah Dharejo has said that action will be taken against ghost employees of the department and directed to make biometric system more effective to ensure regularity and punctuality of the employees.

This he said while presiding over a meeting here in MD SITE office on Monday. Secretary Site Syed Murtaza Ali Shah, MD SITE Zubair Pervaiz Ahmed, chief engineer Badr Uddin Hesbani and other officers also attended the meeting.

The meeting was briefed that there were 2963 industrial units in Sindh, out of which, 2220 were in Karachi, 188 in Hyderabad Phase I, 100 in Kotri, 80 in Sukkur, 250 in Super High way Phase I, 75 in Nooriabad and 50 were in Super Highway Phase II.

It was further informed that there were five ongoing development schemes at the cost of Rs 4215.763 millions, while there were three new development schemes had been approved at the cost of Rs 875 million.

Provincial Minister for Industries and Commerce & Cooperative Department Jam Ikram Ullah Dharejo directed to take immediate steps to remove water shortage in industrial zones and to remove encroachments also from these zones, asking the officers concerned to improve revenue. He warned the officers to give results and only result oriented officers would stay in the department if any one did not perform well, he would be taken to task.

Dharejo added, “Recovery from quarter concerned must be ensured and salaries of the employees should also be given on time”. He said that Pakistan People’s Party always gives jobs to the people and never makes them unemployed. Dharejo directed to complete ongoing development schemes on time in order to facilitate the people of Sindh.