AHMEDPUR EAST - Three armed bandits gunned down a fruit-seller and critically injured another before fleeing the scene with Rs0.5 million from a grocery store situated at Chowk Bhatti. The incident occurred in the jurisdiction of Ahmedpur East Saddr Police in broad daylight. The deceased fruit-seller was identified as Jam Khuda Bakhsh and the injured as Abdul Hafeez. Following the incident, shopkeepers staged a protest against the police who as per their claim did not chase the dacoits and witnessed the whole scene as silent spectator. Demonstrators broke the windscreen of the police van and burnt tyres at Chowk Bhatti. On receiving the information, contingents of Uch Sharif, Dhorkot, City and Saddr police arrived at the scene. Meanwhile, wounded Abdul Hafeez have been shifted to Bahawal Victoria hospital due to his critical condition.