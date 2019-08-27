Share:

ISLAMABAD - The opposition’s Rehbar Committee on Monday postponed the All Parties Conference scheduled for August 29 (Thursday) without announcing any new date for the APC.

The announcement in this regard was made by Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) leader and head of the Rehbar Committee Akram Khan Durrani in Islamabad, saying the Committee has decided to postpone the APC.

Talking to the media after the Rehbar Committee meeting, Akram Khan Durrani said that the APC was delayed due to some issues and a new date for it would be announced after consultations with all opposition parties.

Durrani said that consensus was developed among the opposition parties on various issues and all of them would present their charter of demands in the APC.

According to the sources, the APC was postponed due to the health issues of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President Shehbaz Sharif as doctors have advised him bed rest for almost two weeks.

Durrani in his media talk maintained that the prime minister was going to resign soon because his government has been proved fruitless for Pakistan.

Sources in the Rehbar Committee also revealed that all the opposition parties were agreed upon the forced resignation of Prime Minister Imran Khan and re-elections in the country.

Reacting to Prime Minister Imran Khan’s speech, Durrani said that it was a weird speech regarding the Kashmir issue as the PM himself was looking very unsatisfied during his speech.

He claimed that all the opposition parties were agreed upon a fact that the prime minister had sold out Kashmir to India intentionally and he had nothing to do with Kashmir.

He lamented that due to the failed diplomacy of the government, Pakistan was isolated in the global community and no country was ready to assist Pakistan on the issue of Kashmir.

He said that China was not supporting the Kashmir cause as Beijing was fighting for Ladakh region of Kashmir which it considers as its territory.

Reacting to appointments of members of Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) by the President, Durrani said that the president has violated the constitution of Pakistan.

Lashing out at the government’s one year performance, he said that the government had done nothing beneficial for the people of Pakistan during the first year of their tenure.

He elaborated that besides economical crisis, inflation and unemployment, the government had imposed curbs on media and judiciary in order to stop them from exposing the facts and delivering justice to common people.

GOVT PRESSURING ZARDARI,

FARYAL: BILAWAL

Staff Reporter from Rawalpindi adds: Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Monday visited Adiala Jail and met with his detained father and PPP Co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari.

Later, talking to media men, PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto said that he met with his father and aunt Faryal Talpur at the jail.

He alleged that the PTI-led government is attempting to pressurise him, his family and the party framing bogus cases against his father and aunt.

Bilawal also expressed his deep concern over the bad health of Zardari and Faryal Talpur saying the jail doctor had advised the authorities to send Zardari to hospital for medical treatment. “But the government is ignoring the suggestion,” the PPP chairman said.

PPP would move the apex court in this regard, he said.

He said PTI and its chief Imran Khan have failed in mitigating the basic problems of masses. He said that the PM has been dubbing Nawaz Sharif and Zardari as most corrupt leaders but the rampant corruption is still continued despite both the leaders are in jail.

“PPP will not bow before the negative tactics being used by the government,” said Bilawal.