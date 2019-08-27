Share:

BIARRITZ - US President Donald Trump said on Monday that India and Pakistan could handle their dispute over Kashmir on their own, but he was there should they need him.

The US president has previously offered to mediate between India and Pakistan on Kashmir, a mountainous region which has been the source of repeated confrontations between the two nuclear-armed neighbours ever since they gained independence from British colonial rule in 1947.

Trump discussed the issue on the sidelines of a G7 summit in France with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who withdrew autonomy for the state of Jammu and Kashmir on August 5.

“We spoke last night about Kashmir, the prime minister really feels he has it under control,” he told reporters.

Trump said that he shares good relations with leaders of Pakistan and India. “I am here… I have very good relationship with both of them but I think they can do it themselves,” the US president said.

“They [India] speak with Pakistan and they will be able to do something [about Kashmir] that will be very good,” Trump added.

Modi’s abrupt decision this month to cancel the mainly Muslim region’s autonomous status triggered weeks of protests, mainly in the restive district of Soura, which has emerged as the centre of discontent. It has also drawn deep anger in Pakistan, which said last week it would take the case to the International Court of Justice.

Ever since India scrapped special provisions guaranteed to the disputed Jammu and Kashmir under the Indian constitution, Pakistan has sought international intervention on Kashmir under the UN Security Council resolutions.

Jammu and Kashmir is under near-complete lockdown since August 5 after India scrapped the special provisions, according to several rights group, including the Human Rights Watch and Amnesty International.

India blocked communications and imposed strict restrictions to thwart any rebellion while political leaders in the region have been detained as the right groups repeatedly called on New Delhi to lift the restrictions and release political detainees.

US also had recently expressed concern about detentions in Kashmir and urged respect for individual rights and discussions with those in affected communities.

India’s Premier Modi, on his part, said that issues between India and Pakistan were “bilateral”.

“[We] don’t want to give pain to any third country. We can discuss and resolve all issues bilaterally,” Modi told reporters.

“India and Pakistan were together before 1947 and I am confident that we can discuss our problems and solve them together,” he added.