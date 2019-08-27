Share:

Special Advisor to Prime Minister for information and broadcasting Firdous Ashiq Awan has said that Pakistan would go to any extent to resolve the Kashmir dispute.

Talking to a private media channel on Tuesday, Firdous Ashiq Awan said that to suppress the voice of Kashmiris for state coercion is not possible for India.

Whole nation should convey the voice of Kashmiris to the world by standing as a bulwark, she added.

Government wants that we all should be on one page on Kashmir cause.

She said Pakistan is ready to go to any extent for the solution of Kasmir issue.

She said Indian steps have put the peace of region at stake.

International community should play its historic role against injustice being perpetrated on innocent Kashmiri’s.