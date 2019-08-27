Share:

ISLAMABAD - Prime Minister Imran Khan Monday said a war between Pakistan and India amid rising tension on Kashmir could be destructive for the whole world.

Addressing the nation over the television, he said both Pakistan and India were nuclear powers and if the situation led to war, “the whole world will be affected, not us only.”

The prime minister categorically said that Pakistan will go to any extent in support of the people of occupied Kashmir. Pakistanis will stay with the Kashmiris till last breath whether any country “stands with us or not,” he added.

His statement came after Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US president Donald Trump talked about Kashmir in France on the sidelines of the G7 summit, hosted by French president Emmanuel Macron.

About the meeting, President Trump said: “We spoke last night about Kashmir, Prime Minister (Modi) really feels he has it under control. They speak with Pakistan and I’m sure that they will be able to do something that will be very good.”

‘‘If some Muslim countries are not raising this (Kashmir) issue because of their economic interests, they will eventually come on our side.’’

Trump has repeatedly announced his readiness to mediate the Kashmir issue between the neighbours. On August 5, India scrapped Article 370 - a provision that allowed Jammu and Kashmir semi-autonomy over laws. This was followed by a call for international action by Prime Minister Imran Khan.

PM Khan successfully appealed for a UN Security Council meeting but no conclusion was drawn at the meeting. India has maintained that the Kashmir constitutional change was an internal matter and that the region was gradually heading to normal situations after a clampdown which began on August 5.

A communications blackout and heavy restrictions on movement imposed by the Indian authorities from the eve of New Delhi’s decision to revoke Article 370 of its constitution entered their 22nd day on Monday.

Telephone lines, internet services were cut while a curfew was implemented with troops securing the area a day before India revoked Kashmir’s autonomous status on Aug 5. Leaders were detained from leaving or entering the region.

As recently as last week, Indian lawmaker and former Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and a delegation were sent back from Srinagar to Delhi, with authorities citing reasons of ‘maintaining peace and normalcy.’

In his broadcast address, Imran Khan said the major world powers had a responsibility to help the oppressed Kashmiris, but even if they do not do, “we will go with the Kashmiris till our last breath.”

PM Khan said the United Nations was the most responsible forum on the Kashmir dispute because its resolutions pledging plebiscite have not been implemented. He said the eyes of more than a billion Muslims are set on the United Nations to take steps in resolution of Kashmir dispute.

He said Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi had committed a historic blunder of abolishing the special status of occupied Kashmir, which will prove an opportunity for the Kashmiris to get freedom.

Imran Khan said PM Modi violated not only the UN Security Council resolutions but also the country’s own constitution and the promises of their founding fathers to the people of occupied Kashmir.

Unveiling the strategy on Kashmir issue, the prime minister said “we have to tell the world what is happening in occupied Kashmir and also assure Kashmiris that we are with them.”

He announced that Pakistan will organise an event at national level every week to demonstrate solidarity with the people of occupied Kashmir.

He appealed the people to stand from 1200 hours to 1230 hours next Friday to send across a message that we are standing with Kashmiris.

PM Khan said Pakistan had successfully internationalised the Kashmir issue, and the very holding of the UN Security Council meeting on the issue proves that the issue had become international.

“I read in the newspapers that people are disappointed that Muslim countries are not taking any actions [over Kashmir]. I want to tell you not to be disappointed; if some Muslim countries are not raising this issue because of their economic interests, they will eventually come on our side. They will have to, with time,” he said.

“The western media has never criticised India as much as it is doing right now. I want to tell the Kashmiri people that whether the world stands with them or not, Pakistan will,” added the prime minister.

“They (India) have played their trump card, they don’t have any card to play now. Now whatever needs to be done will be done by us and the world,” he said.

He said Pakistan had talked to important heads of state, their emissaries, international media and the international organisations to apprise the world of the gravity of the situation in Occupied Kashmir. He said it was for the first time that UN Security Council session was called on Kashmir after 1965.

Imran said being the ambassador of Kashmiris he will raise the issue at every international forum. He said he will use his speech at the UN next month to inform the world about the true face of India. Khan said he will also use his stay in New York to personally meet the world leaders and brief them about the situation.

He said India had planned to launch a false flag operation in Azad Kashmir on the pretext of stopping terrorists. “However, the Indian plans were thwarted when we informed the world about their designs,” he added.

The prime minister thanked the nation and the media for raising and highlighting the Kashmir issue in a strong way to internationalise it. He said “our movement will continue till the liberation of Kashmir.”

Imran Khan said when “our government came into power, our first priority was to establish peace in the region to increase employment, business and trade opportunities and tackle other issues being faced by the nation.”

He said India was also facing similar problems including climate change and it was in the interest of both our countries to pursue peace. He said “we extended a hand of friendship to all regional countries, including India. We approached to Afghanistan for a political settlement of the crisis there, instead of military.”

The premier said he offered India that if it takes one step, “we will take two steps so that we resolve all issues including Kashmir through dialogue.”

However, he said, “our sincere efforts for holding talks were rejected by India. As it was election time in India, we thought it was perhaps due to election compulsions. Then there was Pulwama incident which was perpetrated by a Kashmiri youth out of frustration of Indian cruelties. However, India pointed finger towards Pakistan without properly investigating the incident.”

Imran Khan said India also tried its best to bankrupt Pakistan by making full efforts to bring it into the blacklist of Financial Action Task Force. “That is when we decided we should not hold any talks with them because we realised they had a different agenda,” he added.

He said the Indian government’s act of abolishing the status of occupied Kashmir has negated the secular identity of India.

“The message is clear that India is for Hindus and all others are second class citizens. This is the ideology of RSS that is being followed by Bharatiya Janata Party government. The ideology of RSS is based on hatred towards against all nationalities of India. India’s extremist ideology was dangerous for peaceful co-existence and world peace,” he added.