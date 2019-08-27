Share:

Prime Minister Imran Khan will preside over the federal cabinet meeting in Islamabad today (Tuesday) to discuss an eight-point agenda.

According to sources, the cabinet will consider regulating the contract of employees working under the power distribution companies. The cabinet will also analyse the progress achieved on the Prime Minister Youth Affairs Programme (PMYAP).

The cabinet will also discuss new recommendations about the interest of the general public of Pakistan. The meeting will also approve the appointment of Community Welfare Attaches (CWAs) for Pakistani missions.

Sources further said that the matter of amending the Criminal Law Ordinance, 2019, and privatisation of public assets will also be discussed during today’s meeting.