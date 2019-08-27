Share:

KAMALIA - Qaisar Abbas, a resident of Mauza Kohal Khurd, protested in front of Kamalia Press Club against police for their failure to arrest the suspects who had allegedly shot at and injured his son. He told the media that suspects, namely Arshad, Shehzad, and others, had shot at and injured his son Zain over some dispute. He alleged that the police had not made any arrest notwithstanding the suspects were threatening his family with dire consequences. He lamented that staff at Kamalia THQ Hospital had not given any medical aid to his injured son. “Instead, they referred him to Toba DHQ Hospital.” He appealed to higher authorities to ensure early arrest of the suspects.

NABBED, BOOKED

Kamalia city police arrested a suspect, Abdur Rauf, near Mamo Bridge Kamalia for possessing illegal arms. The police filed a case and started investigation against him. Kiran Fatima, a resident of Khalid Colony, Kamalia submitted an application to the police that Asghar and his companions had assaulted and injured her with wooden sticks. The police filed a case. Waqar Ahsan, a resident of Grain Market, Kamalia submitted a complaint to the police that Adeel and his accomplices had assaulted his son after intoxicating him. The police filed a case against the suspects.