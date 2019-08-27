Share:

KARACHI - A woman named Dr Ayesha was killed when unidentified armed men opened fire during a dacoity bid in Gulistan-e-Jauhar on Monday.

According to details, the incident occurred in early hours of Monday when at least four armed men tried to enter a residence in Block 13 of Gulistan-e-Jauhar area of the city.

“The culprits entered the residence and tried to loot when they faced resistance from inside, forcing them to open fire,” said a police official privy to the details of the incident adding a woman named Dr Ayesha was injured in the incident.

She was later shifted to a local hospital in injured condition where she succumbed to her injuries during treatment.

The woman was later identified as elder sister-in-law of the infamous Karachi police officer during 1992 Karachi operation and incumbent Station House Officer of Shahra-e-Faisal Police Station Sarwar Commando.

The women came from Canada to participate in the weeding function of her relative when she was targeted at the residence of her brother-in-law.

Police also took possession of a vehicle from outside the residence and recovered weapons including Kalashnikov, pistols, police caps and other items from it.

The authorities are involved in taking forensic evidence from the vehicle taken into possession from the incident site so that the culprits could be arrested soon.

Inspector General of Police Sindh Dr Kaleem Imam has also directed the SSP East to submit a report into the incident.

Chief Minister Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah also directed the additional IGP Karachi to submit a complete report over the incident and arrest the culprits as soon as possible. Street crime activities are witnessing a surge in the city and it was second incident within 48 hours in the city when armed burglars tried to enter residence of police officers relatives and killed them on resistance.

In another such incident on August 25, armed men barged into residence of police official in Shadman Town and killed his nephew on resistance. The dacoits entered the residence of DSP Tariq Malik in Shadman Town and on resistance opened fire, killing his nephew.

The CCTV footage of the incident showed over five dacoits leaving the house in a hurry in a vehicle.