rawalpindi - City Police Officer Faisal Rana sent Arshad Zaman Langra’s case to National Accountability Bureau.

According to details, the CPO office wrote a letter to the Director General, NAB, Islamabad that Arshad Zaman Langra is a nominated accused in a case registered with Race Course police station under section 406/506/109 of PPC.

During the investigation, it transpired that he has looted money from different people fraudulently in the vicinity of Rawalpindi and purchased property in the country and abroad. He has a previous record of criminal activities as 28 different cases have also been registered against him in Rawalpindi district.

Rawalpindi police requested the NAB that scrutiny of the property in the name of the accused as well as his relatives is required to be carried out, so that the source of income, assets and money trail could be ascertained. It is further requested that the other victims might be associated in the inquiry for redressal of their grievances.

Arshad Zaman Langra, a proclaimed offender accused of double murder in the 2018 Judicial Complex shooting case, was caught when he landed at Islamabad International Airport (IIA) on July 22, this year.

Arshad Langra, who had escaped to UAE after the shootout, was nominated in over 50 cases of robbery, rape and murder. His name was present on the blacklist available to law enforcing and intelligence agencies of the country. When Langra landed from a flight, the FIA got an alert and immediately detained him. The FIA handed over the suspect to Rawalpindi police.