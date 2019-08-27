Share:

LAHORE - A total of 820 people have been arrested, 870 were booked on charges of profiteering and Rs2,737,700 was fined during the current month.

This was disclosed in a meeting with Chief Secretary Yousaf Naseem Khokhar in the chair on Monday. The meeting reviewed in detail the measures being taken to control prices in the province.

Speaking at the meeting, the CS said officers would have to work more diligently and actively to provide relief to people. He said the government was fully aware of the problems of common man and in this regard, a province wide crackdown on profiteers and hoarders has been launched.

He directed the deputy commissioners to personally monitor prices and quality of essential items, especially eatables, and ensure their availability at the officially fixed prices. He added that action against those creating artificial price hike would continue without any discrimination.

The meeting was attended by administrative secretaries of different departments including Livestock, Food, Commissioner Lahore Division, Cane Commissioner Punjab and officers concerned.

21 held on sugar hoarding charges

The district administration Monday sent 21 managers of departmental stores allegedly for hoarding sugar. ACs led the ongoing campaign against hoarders following a surge in sugar crisis.

During the raids, authorities confiscated 9,316 sugar bags. Commissioner Asif Bilal Lodhi chaired a meeting and directed the district administration to take actions against sugar hoarders.