Share:

LAHORE - Governor Ch Muhammad Sarwar has said Indian PM Narendra Modi is sowing seeds of war by sending RSS goons to Kashmir.

“We are also ready for war and to give India a befitting reply”, he said while addressing Women Chamber of Commerce and Industry Laurels of Honour Awards on Monday.

He urged the world community to stop Modi from the killing in Kashmir. “World peace will remain a far cry if the international community especially the US and the UK don’t heed to Kashmir.”

Also, the governor said that in view of the progress made by women in the field of economy and other departments, it could be safely assumed that women and youtrh would be ruling this country after 20 years or so. He said the dream of a strong, progressive and prosper Pakistan could not be achieved without empowering women.

Sarwar said he was glad to see that Pakistani women were playing their part in the national progress. He said present government was taking steps to empower women.