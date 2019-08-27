Share:

ISLAMABAD - Justice Azmat Saeed Sheikh, a senior judge of the Supreme Court of Pakistan (SCP), is all set to bid farewell to the judiciary as his tenure comes to an end today (Aug 27).

Justice Azmat Saeed served as SC judge for seven years and was part of the benches which heard numerous high-profile cases.

A full-court reference will be held at 11:30 am (today) to honour the apex court judge.

Justice Azmat Saeed was appointed as additional judge in the Lahore High Court (LHC) on December 1, 2004. On November 17, 2011, he took oath as the LHC chief justice and served as the high court’s top judge till May 31, 2012.

He was elevated to the rank of judge of the SCP on June 1, 2012.