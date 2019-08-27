Share:

LODHRAN - Education plays an important role in the development of a country, and Pakistan has so much to do in this field. “Even in the tenures of previous governments, Lodhran district continued its academic services with its own resources.”

These views were expressed by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Jahangir Khan Tareen here on Monday. He said that he was taking Lodhran district from darkness to light through education, adding that he would succeed in his mission.

He a modern science lab, a computer lab, and a library established in Govt Girls High School by Tareen Education Foundation. He also inaugurated the phase one of Lodhran Public School’s upgradation project.

Later, he inaugurated Sui gas project in Lodhran city that would be completed at a cost of Rs190 million. Under the project, 85km pipeline will be installed in 54 small towns and localities of the city.

Addressing the inauguration ceremony, Jahangir Tareen announced Rs10 million as an initial grant for Lodhran Public School, saying that in phase-II the school would start graduation classes. He added that Lodhran Public School would be made best educational institute of South Punjab. He said that Tareen Education Foundation (TEF) had established modern computer and science labs in all high schools of Lodhran.

Talking to the media at the inauguration ceremony of Sui gas project, he said that all the promises made prior to the general elections would be fulfilled. He said that welfare of the people of Lodhran were priority of Prime Minister Imran Khan, adding that the government would ensure completion of record development projects in Lodhran.

He further said that education project worth Rs400 million was coming to Punjab, adding that and on his request Lodhran has been made part of that project, he is personally monitoring the new local government system and low level authority will be shifted to people, he added that he is against the corruption and will not tolerate it and with the cooperation of Public corruption will be rooted out.

He said that people were in trouble because of the huge funds embezzlement of the past governments, adding that the government was playing its due role to bring the national economy to the right track to stabilise the country. “We have to make difficult decisions which former governments could not make in 70 years,” he said, and adding that reforms were being introduced in Punjab police. He said that he was disappointed on delay in establishing South Punjab Secretariat. “The decision of establishing secretariat in Bahawalpur or Multan has not been made yet. CM Punjab should call the meeting to make the decision.” He said that new Speedo Bus Project for Lodhran was being sent for approval.

On the occasion, Provincial Minister for Prisons Ch Zawar Hussain Waraich, Parliamentary Secretary Nazeer Khan Baloch, PTI leader Nawab Amanullah Khan, and others were present.