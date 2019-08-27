Share:

ISLAMABAD - Transparency International Pakistan appreciated the efforts for reducing corruption in the country and recovering Rs71 billion and filing 600 corruption references in last 20 months.

Chairman TI Pakistan Sohail Muzaffar stated that Chairman NAB Justice (Retd) Javed Iqbal’s anti-corruption drive in last 20 months has resulted in an excellent impact since its inception, with record direct and indirect recovery of Rs71 billion and filing of over 600 corruption references in the respected accountability courts during the present regime of 20 months, which is unprecedented in the history of Pakistan.

The Chairman TI Pakistan said NAB since its inception has played a very vital role in eradication of corruption and to recover looted money from corrupt elements by adopting “Accountability for All” policy.

TIP Corruption Perception Index indicate that in 1999 22/100, the rank was 87 out of 99 countries, and in 2018 during the first year of

Javed Iqbal Chairman NAB tenure, Pakistan has achieved the highest CPI score of 33/100, and the rank has improved remarkably to 117 out of 180 countries.

Sohail Muzaffar said that Transparency International Pakistan has evaluated the performance of NAB in 2016. As compared to 27 South Asian Anti-Corruption Agencies (ACA), NAB’s performance indicators are at par or better to other regional anti-corruption agencies.

And in Pakistan, as compared to other anti-corruption organisations like Federal Investigation Agency and Provincial Anti-Corruption Departments, NAB is perceived as more effective due to the dynamic leadership of Justice Javed Iqbal, Chairman NAB, who has transformed NAB into a vibrant organisation.

Chairman TI Pakistan also appreciated Javed Iqbal’s initiative to have a friendly attitude of NAB with businessmen in the interest of inducing confidence into the businessmen to feel free to do business in Pakistan without any fear, as they are the backbone of National economy, and they play vital role in the development of the country. Henceforth it was decided that NAB will not handle any sales tax and income tax taxation matters and ongoing cases will refer to FBR to handle them as per law.

Transparency International Pakistan has been working with NAB since 2000, on awareness and preventive efforts to eradicate corruption, and has held many workshops, trainings, and seminars, especially on NAB’s interaction with business community and bureaucrats, assisting in NACS, UNCAC etc, and plans to restart the same role with NAB on awareness.