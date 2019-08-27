Share:

rawalpindi - A DSP of traffic police along with his son have been booked on charges of swindling Rs9.5 million from a citizen by selling bogus files of plots in a private housing society, sources said on Monday.

The accused DSP was identified as Abrar Sarwar Qureshi, who is posted at Meharabad Traffic Sector in Rawalpindi, while his son as Afaq Sarwar Qureshi, against whom case was registered with Police Station Shalimar under section 489-F on complaint of Usman Khan. However, no arrest was made by police so far, sources said.

Meanwhile, Inspector General of Police Punjab Capt (R) Arif Nawaz Khan took notice of involvement of a DSP in criminal activities and ordered Regional Police Officer Rawalpindi to hold an inquiry against the officer, according to a police spokesman.

DSP Abrar Sarwar is also involved in yet another fraud of similar nature against whom a case number 780/18 dated 30/11/2018 has also been registered with PS Civil Line.

According to sources, a citizen Usman Khan, resident of G-11, lodged a complaint with the PS Shalimar stating he was associated with property business and a person Abrar Sarwar Qureshi approached him in his office while introducing himself as DSP in Traffic Police Rawalpindi. He said that the DSP offered him to purchase three plots at a housing society in Islamabad.

“DSP Abrar Sarwar asked me to sign a deal with his son Afaq Qureshi since he (Abrar) could not take risk because of his government job,” the applicant alleged.

He said that he signed a deed with Afaq Qureshi and got transferred plots in his name after payment to the DSP and his son. The applicant told the police that the DSP contacted him and asked to purchase 34 plots in the same society against Rs12.5 million. “I purchased the land from the DSP and his son against Rs12.5 million but the duo did not transfer plots in my name despite receiving full payment,” he alleged.

He told the police that the DSP returned him Rs3 million besides handing him over bank cheques worth Rs9.5 million in presence of witnesses. The bank refused to cash the cheques due to insufficient balance, he said. “The DSP and his son are not returning my money and are hurling threats of dire consequences at me,” allegedd Usman Khan in his application. He asked the police to register a case against duo and to recover his amount they had swindled by selling his bogus plot files.

Taking action, police registered against DSP Abrar Sarwar Qureshi and his son Afaq Qureshi and began investigation, sources said.

On the other hand, a criminal case against the DSP swelled shock waves among Punjab Police while compelling IGP Capt (R) Arif Nawaz Khan holding an inquiry against the accused. The IG also sought report from the RPO.

Separately, CPO Faisal Rana also came into action and launched an inquiry against the accused DSP by appointing SSP Investigation Faisal Kamran as investigation officer.

The news of registration of FIR against DSP Abrar Sarwar Qureshi spread like jungle fire as many other victims approached CPO and RPO Rawalpindi by tendering written applications and copies of FIRs registered against Abrar Sarwar Qureshi in different police stations for swindling them by selling bogus plot files.

CPO Faisal Rana, in a press note, expressed his deep concerns over involvement of DSP in criminal activities. He stated, “I will not spare the black sheep and criminal officers in police department,” He said action would be taken against DSP if he found guilty in inquiry report.