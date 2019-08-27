Share:

QUETTA - At least four persons including two police personnel were injured in a blast at Hameed Abad near Suhbatpur area of Jaffarabad district on Monday. According to police sources, the blast occurred when police personnel were patrolling in the area, two police personnel among four people were injured on the spot at Hameed Abad. The injured were shifted to nearby hospital for medical aid. Soon after the incident, police and security forces along with bomb disposal squad team reached the site and cordoned off the entire area and to launch a search operation for the perpetrators.Further investigation was underway.