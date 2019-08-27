Share:

LAHORE - University of Management & Technology (UMT) has organised a Symposium entitled “Pakistan Democracy at 72: What’s Gone Wrong? The purpose of this Symposium was invitation of a dialogue between distinguished scholars & practitioners from diverse fields including bureaucracy, judiciary, academician, media & civil society members, politicians and armed forces. The symposium is the first event in a symposia series titled “THINKING PAKISTAN” which is an initiative of President UMT Ibrahim Hasan Murad.