Muslim Congresswoman in United States (US), Ilhan Abdullahi Omar has raised her voice in the support of occupied Kashmir. 

In a tweet, Ilhan urged for an immediate restoration of communication, respect for human rights, democratic norms, and religious freedom and de-escalation in occupied Kashmir.

International organizations should be allowed to fully document what is happening on the ground, she further demanded.  