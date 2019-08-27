Muslim Congresswoman in United States (US), Ilhan Abdullahi Omar has raised her voice in the support of occupied Kashmir.
In a tweet, Ilhan urged for an immediate restoration of communication, respect for human rights, democratic norms, and religious freedom and de-escalation in occupied Kashmir.
International organizations should be allowed to fully document what is happening on the ground, she further demanded.
We should be calling for an immediate restoration of communication; respect for human rights, democratic norms, and religious freedom; and de-escalation in Kashmir.
International organizations should be allowed to fully document what is happening on the ground.August 26, 2019