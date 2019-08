Share:

OKARA -A woman was abducted in broad daylight from a crowded bazaar here the other day.

According to police, wife of Liaqat Ali, a resident of Qadir Colony, went to bazaar for shopping where she was allegedly bundled into a van by suspect Khurram Shehzad and his accomplices who drove her away. The people tried to rescue the woman, but the abductors kept them away at gunpoint. A case was registered at A-Division police station.