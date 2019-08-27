Share:

WAZIRABAD - The Punjab Health Department has taken notice of the spread of eye disease Trachoma in Wazirabad and suburbs. A special survey related to eye diseases was conducted throughout Punjab which found Wazirabad tehsil Trachoma-hit area. Dr Asad Aslam, EO of King Edward Medical University (KEMU), Lahore took a quick step by sending a two-member specialist team comprising Dr Awais and Dr Irfan Karamat to Wazirabad who held a workshop at THQ Hospital. Four doctors including Dr Waqas Imtiaz Chattha, eye surgeon of THQ Hospital, Dr Gohar Nawaz of Rural Health Centre Gakkhar Mandi, Dr Ali Zain of RHC Ahmed Nagarand, and Dr Nabi Ahmed Chattha of RHC Alipur Chattha were provided special training of Trachoma surgery so that they might treat Trachoma patients.