KANDHKOT - A youth committed suicide by hanging himself with a ceiling fan at his home in Gulsher area, police said on Monday.

The deceased was identified as Nasrullah Channa, 24, of Gulsher Mohallah. Police said the incident was took place in the limits of police A section nearby pass around 1:30pm. He was brought to a private hospital in a critical condition where doctors pronounced him dead.

The body was handed over to heirs after conducting autopsy. Police officials said they were yet to ascertain the reason behind the suicide while further investigation was underway.