LAKKI MARWAT - Two hardened criminals, one among them having a head money, surrendered before local police in Dadiwala Police Station, claimed DSP Naurang Iqbal Mohmand on Wednesday.
Talking to newsmen, he said that police had laid a siege around the mountainous hideouts of the wanted criminals in Kurrum Par area for the last two months.
“On the directives of DPO Abdul Rauf Baber the police also destroyed the hideouts of the outlaws in the mountainous belt bordering Karak and Mianwali districts,” he maintained. The regular siege let the outlaws with no option but to hand themselves over to the police.