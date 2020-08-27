Share:

LAKKI MARWAT - Two hardened criminals, one among them having a head money, surren­dered before local police in Dadiwala Police Sta­tion, claimed DSP Nau­rang Iqbal Mohmand on Wednesday.

Talking to newsmen, he said that police had laid a siege around the mountainous hideouts of the wanted criminals in Kurrum Par area for the last two months.

“On the directives of DPO Abdul Rauf Baber the police also destroyed the hideouts of the out­laws in the mountain­ous belt bordering Karak and Mianwali districts,” he maintained. The reg­ular siege let the outlaws with no option but to hand themselves over to the police.