KARACHI - Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has said that 6389 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours, of which 201 new cases of coronavirus were detected across the province.

He said 4 patients lost their battle against COVID-19 during last 24 hours, said a statement issued here on Wednesday regarding the situation of coronavirus in Sindh.

The Chief Minister said a total of 977056 tests had been conducted in the province so far, of which the virus had been confirmed in 128877 persons.

He said 90 more patients had recovered, taking the total number of recovered patients to 122551. Syed Murad Ali Shah said presently 3938 patients were undergoing treatment out of which 3625 patients were at home while 7 at isolation centers and 306 were at different hospitals.

The Sindh CM said that condition of 214 patients was serious while 34 patients were on ventilator. He said that out of 201 new cases in Sindh, 85 cases were from Karachi

He said that 39 new cases were reported in Thatta, 9 each in Badin and Jamshoro, 7 each in Tando Allahyar and Tando Muhammad Khan. Murad Ali Shah said that 5 cases were reported from Umerkot, 2 from Shikarpur, 3 each in Hyderabad, Matiari, Larkana, Sanghar and Shaheed Benazirabad while 1 each from Ghotki, Qambar, Kashmore, Mirpurkhas, Naushahro Feroze and Sukkur.