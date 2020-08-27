Share:

ISLAMABAD-Fifty potential planets have had their existence confirmed by a new machine learning algorithm developed by University of Warwick scientists. For the first time, astronomers have used a process based on machine learning, a form of artificial intelligence, to analyze a sample of potential planets and determine which ones are real and which are ‘fakes’, or false positives, calculating the probability of each candidate to be a true planet. Their results are reported in a new study published in the Monthly Notices of the Royal Astronomical Society, where they also perform the first large scale comparison of such planet validation techniques. Their conclusions make the case for using multiple validation techniques, including their machine learning algorithm, when statistically confirming future exoplanet discoveries. Many exoplanet surveys search through huge amounts of data from telescopes for the signs of planets passing between the telescope and their star, known as transiting. This results in a telltale dip in light from the star that the telescope detects, but it could also be caused by a binary star system, interference from an object in the background, or even slight errors in the camera. These false positives can be sifted out in a planetary validation process.