ISLAMABAD-#AskariBankGreenDay was organised across Pakistan for the second consecutive year on August 26, 2020. Over 500 Askari Bank branches in 155 cities across Pakistan, participated in the plantation drive, distributed plants and created awareness for a greener Pakistan. Government and other dignitaries, Askari Bank customers and general public actively participated in the campaign and appreciated Askari Bank’s efforts. Speaking on the occasion, Askari Bank President Mr. Abid Sattar said that “As a socially responsible organisation, Askari Bank fully recognises its obligation for a better environment and cleaner greener Pakistan and will continue to actively pursue and support this national cause”.