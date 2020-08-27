Share:

ISLAMABAD - Balochistan Assembly made record legislation on various important provincial issues since the provincial government came into power in 2018. In last two years, 36 bills were passed by the Provincial Assembly after approval of the draft legislation by the Cabinet, said the official source. Highlighting the provincial cabinet’s progress, the source said that he enforced many laws being in the government and will ensure the protection of the public interest. The coalition government led by Chief Minister Jam Kamal Khan was taking all measures for the wider interest of the province. The protection of resources of Balochistan and the rights of its people was top priority of the government for which a large number of new laws were enacted besides amending different existing laws, he added. Legislation is the primary responsibility of Balochistan assembly and it will continue fullfil its responsibility as need arises, it added.