ISLAMABAD-Peng’s Salon (Bukhari Commercial branch) is undoubtedly one of the most well-known salons in Karachi. Kainat Munir, the franchisee owner, Makeup Artist, Creative Director and Image Consultant at Peng’s Bukhari Commercial, has done an equally laudable one by getting the business to where it is now. By taking up many training courses and winning such amazing awards for example, for the Best Day Care, attending many conferences, in Pakistan as well as abroad, and coming up with innovative techniques to attract customers in order to provide them with nothing but the absolute best, Kainat has truly inspired many women by showing how it only takes strong ambition and determination to achieve wonders.

Due to the outbreak of COVID-19 throughout the world as well as in Pakistan, a nationwide lockdown had been imposed as a result of which many restaurants, public places and beauty salons had been closed to the public.

However, seeing the decline in the number of cases and in an attempt to restore the economy as well as employment, the government has now decided to lift the ban off of many places including salons.

Although overjoyed to see its lovely customers once again, Peng’s Bukhari Commercial acknowledges how the bans being lifted and the salons reopening do not mean that we have fully fought this deadly virus which still continues to haunt many.