LAHORE - Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has alerted the line departments in the wake of possible flood in Chenab and Jhelum rivers and asked the administration of concerned districts to remain fully vigilant and ensure necessary measures in advance. He directed that ebb and flow of water in rivers be continuously monitored along with maintaining close liaison with relevant federal agencies. All preparations should be fully completed for dealing with any untoward situation, he said. Similarly, abundant stock of anti-venom vaccine and chlorination tablets should be maintained. The Health Department should make ready the first-aid teams along with ensuring advance arrangements for the vaccination of animals and the provision of fodder. The concerned Commissioners and DCs should conduct visits to review the field situation, he said. Flood emergency control rooms should be functional round-the-clock and line departments should be fully prepared to deal with any possible challenge of floods. Paperwork would not be tolerated, the CM warned.