ISLAMABAD -The cement exports witnessed a decrease of 9.77 per cent during the first month of current fiscal year 2020-21, against the exports of the corresponding period of last year. The country exported cement worth $22.925 million during July 2020 against the exports of $25.407 million during July 2019, showing a decline of 9.77 per cent, according to the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) report. In terms of quantity, the exports of cement however witnessed increase of 14.08 per cent by going up from 643,076 metric tons to 733,592 metric tons, according to the data. Meanwhile, on month-on-month basis, the exports of cement also grew by 35.35 per cent during July 2020 as compared to the exports of $16.937 million in June 2020, the PBS data revealed. It is pertinent to mention here that the trade deficit during the first month of the current fiscal year dipped by 7.72 per cent as compared to the corresponding period of last year.