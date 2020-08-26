Share:

Islamabad-The Federal government has appointed Zahid Hussain Junejo as member Indus River System Authority Sindh.

“In Pursuance of the nomination of the Sindh government dated 30th July, 2020 of the irrigation department government of Sindh and in terms of Section 4(1) and 4(3) of the Indus River System Authority Act 1992, the Federal Government is pleased to appoint Mr.Zahid Hussain Junejo, Chief Engineer (Rtd) as member IRSA Sindh for a period of three years, said a notification issued by the Ministry of Water Resources here.

The Ministry of water resources had forwarded the summary for the appointment of new member Sindh Indus River System Authority (IRSA) to the Prime Minister and after the consent form the PM it has notified Zahid Junejo member IRSA Sindh.

It is worth to mention here that Sindh government had submitted a three member panel for the provincial Member Indus River System Authority (IRSA), the source said. Sindh government has submitted panel of three members for the consideration of member IRSA to the Ministry of Water Resources, however it had nominated Zahid Hussain Junejo for the post, said the source. The three members panel sent by the government of Sindh included the names of Zahid Junejo,Khalid Haider Memon and Syed Mazher Ali Shah.

In a letter written, on July 30th, 2020, to Ministry of Water Resources regarding the nomination of Member Sindh IRSA, Sindh Irrigation department said that the provincial Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shahhas duly approved the name of Zahid Hussain Junejo for the appointment as member in the Authority. Zahid Hussain Junejo is retired Chief Engineer (BS-20) irrigation department Sindh

Syed Mazhar Ali Shah had relinquished his charge as member IRSA Sindh on 24th August, 2020. As per the IRSA Act No. XXII of 1992, the Authority shall consist of five members, one each to be nominated by each Province. “The first Chairman shall be the member nominated by the Government of Balochistan to be followed by the nominees of the Governments of North-West Frontier Province (now Khyber Pakhtunkhwa), Punjab, Sindh and the Federal Government and thereafter in that order.

The term of office of the Chairman shall be one year and that of a member three years. Any member shall be eligible for re-appointment for one or more term or of such shorter term as the Provincial Government or, as the case may be, the Federal Government may decide.