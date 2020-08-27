Share:

LAHORE - Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar visited the residence of Federal Interior Minister Brig. (retired), Ijaz Ahmed Shah in DHA and condoled with him the death of his brother Pir Tariq Ahmed Shah. The CM offered Fateha for the departed soul and extended sympathies to the bereaved members of the family. I am deeply saddened over the death of your second brother Pir Tariq Ahmed Shah, he said. May Almighty Allah grants courage and solace to you to bear this irreparable loss with equanimity, the CM added.