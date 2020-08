Share:

PESHAWAR - Speakers in con­dolence reference paid rich tributes to senior writ­er from Peshawar Nazir Bhati, who died on July 26.

The condolence reference was organized by Gandhara Hindko Board at Gandhara Hindko Acad­emy in memory of the eminent octogenarian liter­atus, who authored books, wrote screenplays, film stories and produced movies apart from contribut­ing columns to newspapers.