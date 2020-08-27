Share:

Pakistan on Thursday has reported six deaths in last 24 hours by novel coronavirus as the number of positive cases has surged to 294,638. The nationwide tally of fatalities has jumped to 6,274.

According to the latest figures by the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) 445 persons have been tested positive for COVID-19 in 24 hours.

Till now 128,877 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Sindh, 96,540 in Punjab, 35,893 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 12,721 in Balochistan, 15,562 in Islamabad, 2,773 in Gilgit-Baltistan and 2,272 in Azad Kashmir.

Furthermore 2,388 individuals have lost their lives to the epidemic in Sindh, 2,193 in Punjab, 1,249 in KP, 141 in Balochistan, 175 in Islamabad, 67 in GB and 61 in Azad Kashmir.

Pakistan has so far conducted 2,535,778 coronavirus tests and 23,441 in last 24 hours. 279,561 coronavirus patients have recovered in the country whereas 641 patients are in critical condition.