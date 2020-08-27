Share:

PESHAWAR - Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minis­ter for Health and Treasury Taimur Jhagra on Wednes­day said that correcting the pension system would save time and make the system smoother.

“Pensioners’ Facilitation Center will provide all pen­sion related facilities under a single roof. The economy is stabilising since Corona’s ef­fects are subsiding and delay in the development works due to this pandemic will be covered by the release of funds,” Taimur Jhagra said at the inaugural ceremony of the center at the Accountant General Office, Khyber Pakh­tunkhwa.

The ceremony was also at­tended by Khurram Huma­yun, Controller General of Accounts, Pakistan, Muham­mad Fahim, Accountant Gen­eral, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Atif Rahman Secretary Fi­nance, and other officials. Pensioners’ Facilitation Cen­ter has been established on the type of One-Window Op­eration that will address the pension cases in the least time so the pensioners do not have to visit different of­fices. The pension system has also been digitalized under this system.

Addressing the ceremony, Taimur Jhagra said provision of One-Window Operations facility reflected the reforms agenda of the government. The pension facilitation mea­sures would also be made at the district account offices, he added.

Taimur Jhagra said that pension bill in Khyber Pakh­tunkhwa was Rs1 billion 15 years ago, which had been increased to Rs.86 billion now. “This signifies the need for reforms. The economy is stabilising after Corona and the economic situation is im­proving.”

The KP Minister said that salaries of staff had not been increased and the amount had been adjusted in the Se­hat Insaf Card, which would not be provided to individu­als but families. The Rs.7 bil­lion funds of Revenue Author­ity would also be utilised in the Sehat Card programme.

Muhammad Fahim, Accoun­tant General, Khyber Pakh­tunkhwa, said the pensioners’ facility had been established under the collaboration of UNDP and Department of Fi­nance, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. Pension files had been digi­talized, he said adding that pension cases that used to be completed in more than 40 days would now be complet­ed in 15-20 days.

He said that every pension case would be monitored and tracked at every step, and each file would not stay at one table for a long time. Controller General Accounts, Pakistan, Khurram said that facilities like this center were a need of modern times and steps would be taken to im­plement similar measures in other provinces.