PESHAWAR - Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Health and Treasury Taimur Jhagra on Wednesday said that correcting the pension system would save time and make the system smoother.
“Pensioners’ Facilitation Center will provide all pension related facilities under a single roof. The economy is stabilising since Corona’s effects are subsiding and delay in the development works due to this pandemic will be covered by the release of funds,” Taimur Jhagra said at the inaugural ceremony of the center at the Accountant General Office, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.
The ceremony was also attended by Khurram Humayun, Controller General of Accounts, Pakistan, Muhammad Fahim, Accountant General, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Atif Rahman Secretary Finance, and other officials. Pensioners’ Facilitation Center has been established on the type of One-Window Operation that will address the pension cases in the least time so the pensioners do not have to visit different offices. The pension system has also been digitalized under this system.
Addressing the ceremony, Taimur Jhagra said provision of One-Window Operations facility reflected the reforms agenda of the government. The pension facilitation measures would also be made at the district account offices, he added.
Taimur Jhagra said that pension bill in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa was Rs1 billion 15 years ago, which had been increased to Rs.86 billion now. “This signifies the need for reforms. The economy is stabilising after Corona and the economic situation is improving.”
The KP Minister said that salaries of staff had not been increased and the amount had been adjusted in the Sehat Insaf Card, which would not be provided to individuals but families. The Rs.7 billion funds of Revenue Authority would also be utilised in the Sehat Card programme.
Muhammad Fahim, Accountant General, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, said the pensioners’ facility had been established under the collaboration of UNDP and Department of Finance, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. Pension files had been digitalized, he said adding that pension cases that used to be completed in more than 40 days would now be completed in 15-20 days.
He said that every pension case would be monitored and tracked at every step, and each file would not stay at one table for a long time. Controller General Accounts, Pakistan, Khurram said that facilities like this center were a need of modern times and steps would be taken to implement similar measures in other provinces.