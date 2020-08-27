Share:

ISLAMABAD - The National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) has reported 12 more deaths and 482 new COVID-19 cases in the country during the last 24 hours, taking the nationwide tally to 294,193. During the last 24 hours, 12 people succumbed to the virus as the death toll jumped to 6,267, while at least 278,939 patients have recovered so far in the country. There are 8,987 active cases in the country at present. Punjab has reported 75 new cases in the province, pushing the provincial tally to 96,466. Only one person succumbed to the deadly disease in this period. The provincial death toll stands at 2,193.