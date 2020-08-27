Share:

KARACHI - An anti-terrorism court here on Wednesday framed charges against Lyari gang leader Uzair Baloch and other accused in a case related to the murder of gangster Arshad Pappu.

The ATC judge read out an amended charge-sheet to Uzair Baloch, Shahjahan Baloch, former SHO Chand Niazi, Yousuf and other accused. They denied the charges and opted to contest them.

The court, therefore, issued notices to the investigation officer and witnesses to appear in court to record their statements. The hearing of the case was adjourned until December 14.

During the hearing, the Lyari gang leader demanded that the judge who recorded his confessional statement appear before the ATC to furnish an affidavit and be questioned about his confession. Baloch told the judge that he was not in jail custody and was being kept at the Mitharam Hostel detention facility. The jail police only brought him for the trial proceedings.

AC held in land allotment case

Anti Corruption Establishment’s team on Wednesday arrested Assistant Commissioner, Latifabad Aijaz Ahmad Halepoto in a fake land allotment case.

After arresting the AC Latifabad, Anti Corruption Establishment team also shifted him to Sukkur for further investigation of alleged fake allotment of 4 acres land worth Rs. 500 millions to a builder in the year 2012 when accused was posted as Mukhtiarkar, Taluka New Sukkur.

According to Deputy Director Anti Corruption, Sukkur Munir Ahmad Khuhro, fake land allotment case has been registered against Aijaz Halepoto and four others while efforts were afoot to arrest other accused of the case.

He hoped that remaining accused would soon be behind the bars and detailed investigation would be initiated against them.