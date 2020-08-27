Share:

QUETTA - Deputy Commissioner (DC) Naseerabad Hafiz Muhammad Qasim on Wednesday said practical measures were being taken to ensure foolproof security during Muharram-ul Haram in the district. He expressed these views while he along with Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Nasirabad Abdul Hai Amir Baloch inspecting security measures of the procession of Youm-e-Ashura in the area.

On the occasion, Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Malik Abdul Ghaffar Sailachi and Tehsidar Bhadur Khan Khosa briefed the DC about the security steps for the procession of Youm-e-Ashura. The DC was also informed by them that closed-circuit television (CCTV) cameras were being installed at the routes of the Muharram-ul Haram procession in order to ensure strict security measures in the area, saying that security forces including police and Levies forces were also deployed at Imambargahs and sensitive areas to control any untoward situation in the area.

The DC Hafiz Muhammad Qasim said that it was our responsibility to protect public lives and their property, for this purpose all available resources were being utilised to enhance security measures for the interest of the law and order situation.

He also urged scholars and society members to play their role to maintain peace during Muharram-ul-Haram. On the occasion, Assistant Commissioner (AC) Dera Murad Jamali, Hadbia Jamali and other officials were also present on the occasion.