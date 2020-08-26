Share:

ISLAMABAD-Federal Minister for Information Technology and Telecommunication Syed Amin Ul Haque has said that the steps are being taken for the development of IT and Telecom sector. The Federal Minister for IT was chairing the 7th meeting of the Prime Minister’s Taskforce on IT and Telecom at the committee room of the Ministry of IT on Wednesday.

Addressing the meeting, the Federal Minister for IT said that merit and transparency are the top priority in the Ministry of IT and its attached departments. He said that we are accountable to masses and using our mandate for the betterment and the uplift of the people. He said that youth are the asset and work is underway on different projects for creating employment opportunities for them through IT industry.

Syed Amin Ul Haque said that Ministry of IT is committed for increasing IT exports and manufacturing of quality mobile phones in Pakistan. He said that work is going on regarding fibrisation and steps are being taken for providing broadband services both in un-served and underserved areas of the country. Federal Minister for IT said that he will soon meet Chief Minister Sindh to discuss ending sales tax on IT export revenue, adding that IT industries are moving from Sindh to other provinces due to sales tax on IT export revenue. He said that Prime Minister of Pakistan keeps special interest in the development of the IT sector of Pakistan. He said that joint efforts and work with honesty is vital for completion of the vision of digital Pakistan. Earlier, the chair was briefed about the recommendations regarding IT and Telecom sector. The meeting was also attended by authorities from PTA, Pakistan Engineering Council among others.