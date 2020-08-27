Share:

KARACHI - Pakistan Rangers Sindh Director General Omar Ahmed Bukhari on Wednesday chaired two important meetings regarding Muharram-ul-Haram security arrangements.

The first meeting was attended by Additional IGP Karachi, Additional IGP CTD, Deputy IGP Special Branch, Joint DG Intelligence Bureau, Additional Commissioner Karachi and other concerned senior officers, according to a news release.

The meeting reviewed and discussed security measures for Ashura in detail and also formed an effective strategy to ensure strict security.

Later, DG Rangers also chaired a meeting with religious scholars belonging to different schools of thought. The DG Rangers apprised the attendees of meeting that foolproof security measures had been taken for Muharram-ul-Haram.

Major General Omar Ahmed Bukhari urged upon the ulema to maintain interfaith harmony and also ensure implementation of COVID-19 SOPs. The religious scholars appreciated the security measures taken by the LEAs and assured their full support and cooperation.

Law enforcers, civic agencies devise joint action plan

Sindh Rangers and police along with officials of concerned departments devised a concerted action plan in connection with security and other necessary arrangements on the occasion of Youm-e-Ashura and programs which would be held during Muharram across Sindh.

Director General Rangers (Sindh) Major General Umar Ahmad Bukhari reviewed the Muharram ul Haram arrangements in two separate meeting at the Rangers Headquarters here on Wednesday, said a spokesperson of Sindh Rangers.

Additional Commissioner Karachi, Additional IG Karachi, Additional IGP CTD, DIGP Special Branch, Joint DG IB, DIGs (East, South, West, CTD, CIA and Traffic), Police, Rangers and senior officers of concerned department attended a meeting.

The meeting reviewed in detail the security measures regarding Ashura programs across Sindh.

DG Rangers (Sindh) Major General Umar Ahmad Bukhari chaired second meeting of the eminent scholars and representatives of different schools of thought. The DG Rangers reiterated the commitment that foolproof security arrangements had been made by the Rangers and other law enforcement agencies to maintain law and order on the occasion of Muharram ul Haram.

Major General Umar Ahmad Bukhari called upon the participants of the meetings to play their role to maintain inter-faith harmony and also ensure full implementation of the Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) to contain spread of coronavirus. The scholars appreciated the security measures taken by the law enforcement agencies during Muharram and assured their full cooperation.

The public is also urged to report suspicious elements, activities and untoward incidents immediately to the Rangers personnel, Rangers Helpline 1101, Rangers Madadgar WhatsApp No. 03479001111, through call or SMS.

Commissioner inspects route of Muharram procession

Commissioner Sukkur Shafique Mahesar on Wednesday has inspected route of Muharram procession.

He said the best possible arrangements for Muharram procession had been planned and peaceful atmosphere would be ensured.

He said all district departments would cooperate with other departments to maintain peaceful atmosphere in the area.

He directed district administrations to ensure the observance of coronavirus SOPs and ensure the use of face masks for every participant of Muharram procession. The special cell in the DC office will minutely monitor the activities of gathering and Muharram procession through CTTV cameras.