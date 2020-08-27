Share:

The watercourses of Kirthar-Dadu range and from adjacent Baluchistan have begun flooding and spilling over into the watercourses and riverbeds of Karachi.

Levels of water streams Moul Naddi, Jarondo Naddi and Khadeji have risen due to the floods across Kathore, Gadap area in the vicinity of Karachi.

The spillover due to the flooding of congruous water channels has caused the waters in Malir river to rise incrementally.

The rise of water levels have generated flash floods across the societies near Malir river and Kathore and caused the residents from areas below water levels evacuate their establishments.

The sixth raining spell of monsoon season in Karachi has broken the previous records available with the MET department.

According to details, it was 53-years-back in July 1967 when the city received 429 mm of rainfall in a month. The record has now been broken after the metropolis recorded 442 mm rainfall in the month of August 2020.

In 1967, 713 mm rain was recorded during the entire monsoon spell in the city, a record that is on the verge of being broken as 566 mm rainfall is recorded during the ongoing spell.

The city has already surpassed a record of most rains in an area of the city during a month three days back, when met officials recorded 345 mm rainfall at Faisal Base, breaking the 1984 record of 298 mm downpour at the same place.