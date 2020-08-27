Share:

LAHORE-A couple and their two kids were killed while another sustained injuries when roof of a house collapsed here on Wednesday.

Police said the incident took place at Barkat Town, Shahdara where roof of a dilapidated house collapsed due to rain.

As a result, Ali Akhtar (40), his wife Farzana (32), son Usman (7) and daughter Eman Ali (4) died on the spot while another son Islam (11) sustained injuries. On information, Rescue-1122 reached the spot and pulled out the victims from debris. The rescuers shifted the dead to city mortuary and injured to hospital.