Islamabad-Street crimes especially gold, cash, and cell phone snatching and house robberies have increased in various areas of federal capital with no prompt action against the gangs of dacoits and robbers by the police.

The federal capital is witnessing a sharp increase in street crime because of lethargic attitude of police as many station house officers do not register First Information Reports (FIRs) on complaints of victims apparently to show less ratio of street crime.

According to details, many incidents of dacoities and house robberies were reported in Islamabad during last 72 hours. Surprisingly, a gang of dacoits has been daringly operating in streets and on roads in I-10 Markaz and its suburbs while depriving pedestrians of mobile phones and cash but the police are not taking action against the gang despite repeated complaints of victims.

A citizen Fazal Hussain lodged complaint with Police Station Sabzi Mandi that a gang of four dacoits intercepted him in Sector I-11/4 and snatched Rs180,000 cash on gunpoint. Another citizen Rizwan Tahir reported to PS Golra Sharif that he was travelling in his car when three dacoits riding on motorcycle intercepted him on gunpoint and snatched Rs470,000 cash from him.

Muhammad Saeed told PS Koral officials that unknown robbers stole his 1 ton iron from his plot.

On the other hand, auto-theft gangs pilfered a car and motorcycle from limits of police stations I-9 and Khanna.

Faiza Sheikh, told The Nation that two armed dacoits robbed her husband Faraz of mobile phone and cash some one month ago and he reported the incident to Police Station (PS) Industrial Area seeking FIR against dacoits. She said that police are still reluctant to register FIR against accused. “My husband has seen the gang of dacoits while operating in area and looting people many times and he passed information to police but no action was taken so far,” she said.

Meanwhile, a gang of dacoits wearing masks and having sophisticated weapons in their hands walked in a carpet shop located at Shamas Colony and made the shopkeepers and other customs hostages on gunpoint. Later, the dacoits snatched cash, mobile phones and other valuables from people and fled from the scene.

Similarly, female dacoits entered in a mobile shop in G-11 Markaz and made off with mobile phones worth thousands of rupees.

In yet another daring incident of dacoity, a gang of four dacoits set a looting stage at Shakar Parian Park and snatched gold ornaments, mobile phones and cash from eight people including ladies and that too in a time span of five minutes. After committing crime, the dacoits ran away towards the nearby forest.

A gang of robbers stormed into house in limits of PS Koral and made off with gold, cash and other households. Similarly, a gang of dacoits snatched gold ornaments and cash from a couple riding on a bike.

The locals and crime victims appealed IG Islamabad to take notice of surge in street crime in Islamabad and ordered SHOs to register FIRs against dacoits.

In Rawalpindi, a gang of unknown dacoits mugged three barber shops in a row by smashing locks at Qasim Ali Shah Road, in the limits of PS Naseerabad.

A spokesman to Islamabad police has claimed that police have arrested 23 outlaws including a person involved in looting people impersonating policemen and recovered snatched cash, stolen car, two motorbikes, mobile phone, narcotic, wine and weapons from their possession.

According to him, Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad Muhammad Aamir Zulfiqar Khan ordered crackdown against criminals. Following these orders, DIG (Operations) Waqar-Ud-Din Syed has directed all zonal officers to accelerate their efforts to curb the crime in the city.

Following these directions Margalla police arrested a car lifter namely Yusrat Khan and recovered stolen car from him, while police also arrested Asad Ullah and recovered 150 gram heroine from him. Aabpara police arrested accused Sameer Sadiq and recovered 10 litres alcohol from him.

Secretariat police arrested accused Zaheer Sadiq and recovered iron punch from him.

CIA police team arrested a bike-lifter namely Zeeshan Ali and recovered stolen bike from him, while police team also arrested three accused Mohsin Shahzad, Anwer Khan and Hamza Sadeeq and recovered two pistols and five litres alcohol from their possession.

Bhara Kahu police arrested accused Muhammad Adeel and recovered one 30 bore pistol from him. Karachi company police arrested accused Shamoon Masih and recovered 10 litres alcohol from him.

Golra police apprehended a drug peddler namely Zeshan Qadir and recovered 1050 grams hashish from him, while police team also arrested two persons namely Qamer Zaman and Amjad. Industrial Area police arrested two accused Najeeb-Ullah and Usman and recovered four bottle wine from their possession. Noon police arrested a bike-lifter namely Bilawal Shah and recovered stolen motorbike from him.

Shams colony police arrested accused Kamran Younas and recovered 120 gram hashish from him.

Shahzad Town police arrested accused Waseem and recovered one 30 bore pistol from him.

Khanna police arrested a person namely Saqlain involved in looting people after impersonating themselves as policemen and recovered snatched mobile phone from him. Nilor police arrested two accused Maneeb-Ur-Rehman and Abdul Mugheez and recovered one 30 bore pistol and one iron punch from their possession.

Cases have been registered against these nabbed persons and further legal proceeding is underway from them.

During special checking in the whole city, police nabbed two proclaimed offenders.

DIG (Operations) Islamabad Waqar Uddin Syed has appreciated the performance and directed all police officials for high vigilance and monitoring against those involved in anti-social activities.

He said that it is the collective responsibility of the every person of the society to remain alert against those involved in criminal activities in their surroundings and inform police for action against them.