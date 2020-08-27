Share:

SIALKOT - Provincial Minister for Special Education Chaudhry Muhammad Ikhlaq has said the provision of facilities to people is the top priority of the government.

He said this while addressing a meeting of officials of the Sialkot Municipal Corporation on Wednesday.

To ensure supply of clean drinking water besides providing other facilities like sanitation and sewerage to people, officials of the Municipal Corporation must perform their duties honesty and sincerity.

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Dr Nasir Mahmood Bashir, Additional Deputy Commissioner Finance and Planning Karim Bakhsh, COMCS Faisal Shehzad, Coordinator Provincial Constituency Chaudhry Ilyas and heads of various departments were also present in the meeting.

On this occasion, DC Dr Nasir Mahmood Bashir said all projects of the municipal corporation would be completed within the stipulated time.

DG Local Govt visit one-window centre

Director General (DG) Local Government and Community Development Punjab Mahmood Masood Tamana on Wednesday visited one-window centre established at DC office.

The DG reviewed the facilities provided to the public in one window and also issued instructions to the concerned authorities for further betterment.

He said that dutiful and capable staff should be deployed at one window service centre, which can guide the complainants in a better way.

He said that different problems of the complainants would be solved under one roof through one window operation saying that they did not have to wait months or years for their domestic and commercial buildings to be approved for construction in this regard.