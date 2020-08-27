Share:

ISLAMABAD - Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday said that it was the foremost duty and top priority of the government to enable the weak and poverty-stricken segments of society to meet their basic requirements.

Chairing a meeting over the government’s system of providing subsidy on basic commodities of life to the weaker and low-income groups, he said that the government is striving to ensure subsidy system function more effectively, transparently and well-targeted.

According to the PM office media wing, the meeting considered various proposals for further improvement in the government’s system for provision of subsidized basic commodities to the poor and low-income groups of the society.

The prime minister directed his special assistant on social protection, secretary finance and Utility Stores Corporation to give final shape to the proposals regarding provision of targeted subsidy on the basic daily-use items for the poor and low-income group.

Addressing the meeting, the prime minister further said that the government was striving to ensure that amount from the government’s exchequer should be spent judiciously.

He regretted that in the past, the deficiencies in the system to provide subsidies were completely neglected due to which undeserving segments in the society also took undue advantage from it.

The meeting was attended by PM’s Special Assistant on Social Protection Dr Sania Nishtar, secretary finance, chairman National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) and other senior officials.

Meanwhile, talking to Minister for Human Rights Dr. Shireen Mazari, Imran Khan said protection of human rights is the top priority of the present government and every possible effort will be made in this regard.

He said that civilized societies are recognized by ensuring the protection of human rights.

The Minister for Human Rights also presented a report on the situation of women prisoners in jails and recommendations for providing relief to them.