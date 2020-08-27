Share:

HYDERABAD - After three spells of heavy downpour of the monsoon season and continued protests from the people, business community and the political activists, the management of Hyderabad Electric Supply Company finally realized the sufferings and set up control room with cancelling leave of all natures of the employees of all wings of HESCO under rain emergency.

According to an announcement here on Wednesday, the control room has been set up under supervision of Chief Operating Officer Zaheeruddin Shaikh at HESCO headquarters with round the clock availability of officers and staff. Besides, leave of all natures of the employees of operation and construction wings as well as GSC and GSO have been cancelled under rain emergency.

It may be mentioned here that prior to monsoon rains, the Commissioner and Deputy Commissioner Hyderabad repeatedly advised the HESCO management to ensure uninterrupted power supply particularly at the water and sewerage pumping stations of Water and Sanitation Agency so that speedy measures could be adopted for prompt disposal of accumulated rainwater during monsoon downpours.