Former captain Inzamam-ul-Haq has expressed disappointment over the Pakistan’s team’s performance in the Test series against England stating that it missed the opportunity to emerge as a great side.

He said a team was only recognized as a formidable side when its players perform in the away series.

“I am a bit disappointed at our team’s performance. No matter how much you perform at the home, the world will never consider you a great player or a big team unless you defeat them at their home conditions,” Inzamam said on his YouTube channel ‘The Match Winner’.

He said there was a time when India used to win at their home conditions but they were not considered a great side. “They only got recognition as a great side when their players started to perform at away series.

According to Inzamam Pakistan team had the potential to perform everywhere in the world and emerge victorious. He said he believed Pakistan had the capability to defeat England in England but the players did not do justice with their talent.