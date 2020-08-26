Share:

LAHORE - Former captain Inzamam-ul-Haq has expressed disappointment over the national team’s performance in the Test series against England stating that it missed the opportunity to emerge as a great side. He said a team was only recognized as a formidable side, when its players perform in the away series. “I am a bit disappointed at our team’s performance. No matter how much you perform at the home, the world will never consider you a great player or a big team unless you defeat them at their home conditions,” said Inzamam.