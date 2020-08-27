Share:

PESHAWAR - Khyber Medical University (KMU), Peshawar, Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Zia-ul-Haq on Wednesday said that no stone would be left unturned to make KMU In­stitute of Medical Sciences (KMIMS) and KMU Insti­tute of Dental Sciences (KIDS), Kohat the country’s leading medical institutions.

He said construction of the new buildings of KIMS and KIDS would pave the way for increasing the num­ber of seats in these colleges and would also provide teaching and research as well as hostels and refresh­ments facilities to the students and bachelor staff of these institutes.

He expressed these views while accompanied by Reg­istrar of the University Prof. Dr. Saleem Gandapur, Di­rector Finance Wasim Riaz, Director Quality Enhance­ment Cell Dr. Asiya Bukhari, Director Nursing Dr. Dildar Muhammad, Director Paramedical Sciences Dr. Jaseem Khan and other staff during the visit of KIMS, KIDS, KDA and Liaqat Memorial Hospitals and sites of the un­der-construction sites of KIMS and KIDS at Kohat. Prin­cipal KIMS Prof. Dr. Lal Muhammad, Principal KIDS Prof. Dr. Siddiq Aslam, faculty and other staff members of both the colleges were also present on the occasion.

Prof. Dr. Zia said that KIMS and KIDS were gift from the provincial government and KMU to the people of the southern districts, which on the one hand were providing quality medical education opportunities to the students and on the other hand on a daily basis thousands of people were also getting best medical treatment.

He said our goal was to include KIMS and KIDS in the ranks of the standard medical institutions of the coun­try and the day was not far away when these two insti­tutions would become leading institutions of the coun­try as a result of hard work of the faculty and staff.

He maintained that with the generous financial sup­port of the provincial government, completion of un­der construction buildings of KIMS and KIDS would open new avenues for better education and research and this would also create opportunities for incense­ment of student slots in KIMS and KIDS.