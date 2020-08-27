PESHAWAR - Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly on Wednesday unanimously passed a resolution regarding writing and reading the words “Khaatam-un-Nabiyeen” with the name of Holy Prophet Mohammad (SAW).
The resolution was moved by Inayatullah, Mahmood Jan Deputy Speaker, Sahibzada Sanaullah, Waqar Ahmad Khan, Ms Nighat Yasmin Orakzai, Ms Rehana Ismail, Ms Naeema Kishwar, Ms Humaira Khatoon and Ms Sobia Shahid, members Provincial Assembly Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.
The Auqaf, Hajj, Religious and Minority Affairs Department has asked all administrative secretaries, Inspector General of Police Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, all heads of attached departments of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, all the divisional commissioners and the deputy commissioners in the province to take immediate necessary action under the law on the resolution.