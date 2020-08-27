Share:

PESHAWAR - Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assem­bly on Wednesday unanimously passed a resolution regarding writ­ing and reading the words “Khaat­am-un-Nabiyeen” with the name of Holy Prophet Mohammad (SAW).

The resolution was moved by In­ayatullah, Mahmood Jan Deputy Speaker, Sahibzada Sanaullah, Waqar Ahmad Khan, Ms Nighat Yasmin Or­akzai, Ms Rehana Ismail, Ms Naeema Kishwar, Ms Humaira Khatoon and Ms Sobia Shahid, members Provincial Assembly Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The Auqaf, Hajj, Religious and Mi­nority Affairs Department has asked all administrative secretaries, In­spector General of Police Khyber Pa­khtunkhwa, all heads of attached de­partments of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, all the divisional commissioners and the deputy commissioners in the province to take immediate nec­essary action under the law on the resolution.